Coronavirus update: Estimated $1b public school revenue losses in Pa. next year
To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 43,557 total COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 111,188 cases in New Jersey and 4,162 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 12,868 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,807, New Jersey’s is at 6,044, and Delaware’s is at 125. Philadelphia’s death toll is 484.
Note: The Pa. number of total deaths has gone down because the state is no longer including probable deaths in its count, only deaths that are confirmed to be coronavirus-related.
Estimated $1b Pa. public school revenue losses next year
Pennsylvania public schools will lose roughly $1 billion in local revenue next school year, according to estimates by a coalition of school districts.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) says its projections are based on the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus shutdown recession.
“Every school district tax source and other non-tax revenue will suffer a precipitous decline for the upcoming school year,” said Timothy Shrom, PASBO’s director of research, in a statement.
PASBO estimated that the losses in local tax revenue next year will range from $850 million to $1.07 billion for the state’s 500 school districts — depending on the pace of economic recovery. Those losses will come from real-estate tax delinquency, stalled property values, and a drop in investment earnings, PASBO concluded.
These calculations don’t take into account any hit to education spending from state government, which averages roughly 40 percent of the revenue school districts receive.
The association notes that mandated expenses related to special education and charter school tuition will continue to rise — pushing districts into fiscal uncertainty.
“School districts simply can’t absorb simultaneous revenue declines at the local and state levels while also facing mandated cost increases,” said Hannah Barrick, PASBO’s assistant executive director.
— Avi Wolfman Arent