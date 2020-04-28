Coronavirus update: Estimated $1b public school revenue losses in Pa. next year

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 43,557 total COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 111,188 cases in New Jersey and 4,162 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 12,868 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,807, New Jersey’s is at 6,044, and Delaware’s is at 125. Philadelphia’s death toll is 484.

Note: The Pa. number of total deaths has gone down because the state is no longer including probable deaths in its count, only deaths that are confirmed to be coronavirus-related.