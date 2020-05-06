Coronavirus update: Cash tolls will return to South Jersey bridges
On Wednesday, New Jersey reported 1,513 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 131,890 total positives.
Gov. Phil Murphy said more than 90,000 patients — about two-thirds of the people with confirmed COVID-19 cases — have exited the two-week incubation window and should no longer be battling the disease.
Another 308 people died of complications from COVID-19, which means the state has now lost 8,549 residents to the outbreak.
The Delaware River Port Authority announced cash tolls will return to the four bridges connecting Philadelphia and New Jersey on Monday, May 11.
The authority said toll collectors on the Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross bridges will wear face coverings and use protective plastic shields in the toll booth windows.
DRPA also encouraged drivers to wear a face-covering as they travel through the cash toll lane.
DRPA bridges to resume cash tolls starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 11. Toll collectors will return in toll lanes on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross, and Commodore Barry Bridges.— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) May 6, 2020
🔗https://t.co/wee0CjZDlf pic.twitter.com/FieUI5VlDe
The cashless tolling was implemented on March 26 as part of a safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Drivers who do not have an EZ-Pass account now have a picture taken of their car and license plate, and get a bill in the mail.