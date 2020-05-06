Coronavirus update: Cash tolls will return to South Jersey bridges

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Wednesday, New Jersey reported 1,513 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 131,890 total positives.

Gov. Phil Murphy said more than 90,000 patients — about two-thirds of the people with confirmed COVID-19 cases — have exited the two-week incubation window and should no longer be battling the disease.

Another 308 people died of complications from COVID-19, which means the state has now lost 8,549 residents to the outbreak.