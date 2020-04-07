Every industry is suffering due to stay-at-home orders caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 10,000 people nationwide, 150 individuals in Pennsylvania and 45 people in Philadelphia.

In the news media, both locally and nationally, a good chunk of the coverage has focused on the disease’s impact on restaurant and retail workers. Many of these individuals are considered essential during this pandemic. They’re also low-wage workers, who are less likely to have adequate health care or paid time off. But there is another class of workers, whose circumstances are nearly identical, that the news media has yet to thoroughly examine.

I’m speaking of creative professionals – such as visual artists, musicians, actors, and filmmakers – the majority of whom are freelance or contract workers. Even before this pandemic began, the typical life of an artist provided little stability. Today, these workers are particularly vulnerable.

A few local institutions, such as the Asian Arts Initiative, have pledged to fully retain their staff during the pandemic. But most art and culture institutions in Philadelphia simply can’t afford to compensate their workers if they’re unable to generate revenue. And it isn’t just artists who are being impacted by these circumstances. The entire arts ecosystem is suffering.

Three weeks ago, I was the Programs Director at Fleisher Art Memorial, one of the country’s oldest nonprofit community art schools. Between the youth and adult classes, Fleisher each year employs over 100 teaching artists, who teach upwards of 10,000 students.