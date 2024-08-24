And do test, says Dr. Harish Moorjani, an infectious disease specialist at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Symptoms you think might be COVID-19 could be fall allergies or flu or RSV. For proper treatment, advises Moorjani, it’s good to know what you do – or don’t have.

If you do get COVID. Americans who test positive for the coronavirus are no longer advised by the CDC to stay home from work and school for five days.

The new guidelines are:

1. Stay home and away from others if you have respiratory virus symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, cough, runny nose and headache.

2. You can go back to your normal activities when, for at least 24 hours, your symptoms are diminishing overall, and you have not had a fever and are not using fever-reducing medication.

3. Take added precautions for the next five days after a decision to stop isolating: for example, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask and physical distance from others if you can.

So the overall takeaway is: You can end your isolation sooner but a) you could still possibly be a little contagious and b) keep in mind that some people will be less cautious about isolation, which increases the risk of COVID exposure for the general public (see: masks, above).

A note about vaccine timing. We should note that if you’ve caught COVID within the past few days or weeks you “may” wait three months from a positive test or the start of symptoms, per the CDC, to make sure that your body mounts a robust response to the vaccine. Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says that wait should be at least three months. That’s because if you have antibodies to the virus in your system because of a recent infection, the immune response to a vaccine can be weak.

New costs of COVID. Tests aren’t the only COVID-related item you may have to pay for. People who are uninsured or have high deductibles may have to pay for vaccines and medication at the end of August when CDC ends its “bridge access” program which helped provide free coverage for some COVID-related expenses for such individuals.

COVID vaccines are free for people with health insurance including Medicare and Medicaid, but Dr. Robert Hopkins,, chief medical officer of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, reminds people that to avoid copays or the full cost — about $120 for the updated COVID vaccine, you have to be vaccinated at an in-network provider.

A large pharmacy chain shouldn’t be a problem but if you have concerns, particularly about an independent pharmacy you can check with them to see if they are in your insurer’s network.

No insurance or having a hard time finding an in-network provider? Call 211 for state health department information and 311 for local health department information to find out about community health clinics and health department drives that offer the vaccine for free.

And if your doctor prescribes Paxlovid to reduce severity of symptoms, which Dr. Schaffner hopes is the case if you are older or have underlying health conditions that increase your risk for severe disease if you get COVID-19, your health insurer may charge a copay. Previously the federal government provided the drug for free regardless of insurance status.

If you need assistance to afford Paxlovid, you might want to contact Pfizer’s assistance program or call Pfizer at 877-219-7225.

One more thing: The summer surge will end of course but remember all this advice because … a winter surge is likely!

