We regularly answer frequently asked questions about life in the era of COVID-19. If you have a question you’d like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: “Coronavirus Questions.” See an archive of our FAQs here.

I just never got the latest COVID booster. Should I go for it? And when should I get it for maximum holiday protection when traveling and partying?

If you’re among those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve for the latest version of the vaccine — which rolled out in September — you’ve got plenty of company.

A Dec. 2 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that in the U.S., for example, just under 20% of eligible people have gotten the updated vaccine, which was formulated to include a strain of the original virus and one from recently circulating variants.

“That uptake is nowhere near where it should be,” says Dr. Robert Hopkins, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

And who’s eligible? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, everyone 6 months and older.

You may be wondering: Do I really need it if I’m in good health?

Data shows that COVID vaccines are protective against severe disease and long COVID, reducing the risk of an emergency room or clinic visit — and the risk of death. Plus, “potentially preventing any COVID infection keeps you from being sick, getting long COVID and making someone sick who could really be at risk,” says Jeffrey Townsend, a professor of evolutionary biology and head of a lab at the Yale School of Public Health that has been studying COVID throughout the pandemic.

But maybe you’ve just had COVID…And you’re wondering. Isn’t that giving me enough protection?

Just as protection from the COVID-19 vaccine decreases with time, so does immunity after an infection..