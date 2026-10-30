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Comcast will lay off 634 workers in Philadelphia and 119 in New Jersey as the telecom giant restructures its cable, broadband and wireless businesses and tries to reverse a trend of flat or declining revenues.

Layoffs at its Arch Street and JFK Boulevard office buildings in Center City will go into effect at the end of year, according to a notice filed with the state Thursday.

However, people have been posting messages online saying that Philadelphia-area employees have already been receiving layoff notices.

Layoffs across Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Union counties will go into effect in January, according to a notice filed in New Jersey.

Executives have said they are simplifying the company’s structure, reducing layers of workers and expanding use of artificial intelligence agents to handle customer service. Comcast has about 15,000 workers in the region and 180,000 worldwide.

“We’ve embarked on the most significant operating and cost transformation in our company’s history, with an opportunity we believe will ultimately amount to billions of dollars over time,” President and co-CEO Michael Cavanaugh said on an earnings call last Thursday.