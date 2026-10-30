Comcast to lay off 753 employees in Philadelphia and New Jersey in restructuring bid to boost flagging revenues
Executives say the telecom giant is eliminating layers of staff and expanding use of AI agents in customer service.Listen 1:09
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Comcast will lay off 634 workers in Philadelphia and 119 in New Jersey as the telecom giant restructures its cable, broadband and wireless businesses and tries to reverse a trend of flat or declining revenues.
Layoffs at its Arch Street and JFK Boulevard office buildings in Center City will go into effect at the end of year, according to a notice filed with the state Thursday.
However, people have been posting messages online saying that Philadelphia-area employees have already been receiving layoff notices.
Layoffs across Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Union counties will go into effect in January, according to a notice filed in New Jersey.
Executives have said they are simplifying the company’s structure, reducing layers of workers and expanding use of artificial intelligence agents to handle customer service. Comcast has about 15,000 workers in the region and 180,000 worldwide.
“We’ve embarked on the most significant operating and cost transformation in our company’s history, with an opportunity we believe will ultimately amount to billions of dollars over time,” President and co-CEO Michael Cavanaugh said on an earnings call last Thursday.
Comcast aims “to create a more agile, efficient organization that can compete more effectively and invest more decisively in growth,” he said.
In a notice to the state and city, the company said it will hire more than 1,100 people for new positions as part of the restructuring, including more than 500 in Philadelphia.
The company will take a $1 billion charge in the fourth quarter of 2026 related to the restructuring.
The moves come as the 57-year-old corporation struggles with years of declining cable customers and tough competition from rival broadband internet services. Its revenue was flat in 2025 compared to the previous year, and earlier this month, its shares fell to their lowest value in more than a decade.
Comcast is also spinning off its NBCUniversal and Sky divisions as a separate company, a process that will be completed next year.
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