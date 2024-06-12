FAQ: 5 things to know about weather forecasts and climate change

Climate change is causing the weather to get more erratic across the U.S. Rain storms that used to happen once in a lifetime now occur every few years. Heat waves are hotter, and last longer. Hurricanes come ashore with more powerful winds and storm surge.

Federal weather forecasters are on the front lines. Virtually everyone in the United States relies on forecasts from the National Weather Service, which inform everything from the weather you see on the nightly news to the weather app on your phone. And, when extreme weather is headed your way, it is the weather service that issues warnings.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency of these big events, and increasing the intensity of these events,” says Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service. “It’s tricky.”

Here are five things to know about how climate change is affecting weather forecasts, and what you can do to protect yourself from extreme weather.

1. Climate change makes it trickier to forecast the weather

Climate change makes it more difficult to predict the weather, because as the Earth heats up, it causes weather patterns to change and get more extreme.

Traditionally, weather forecasters relied on their understanding of past weather patterns – basically what “normal” weather looks like for a given place – to predict future weather conditions. But the future no longer looks like the past, Graham says.

“It’s interesting, you start looking at the data [and] 7 out of the last 10 Atlantic hurricane seasons were above normal,” says Graham, who previously ran the National Hurricane Center, which is one of multiple specialized forecast offices within the National Weather Service. Abnormally hot ocean water in the Atlantic and Caribbean has helped drive relentless hurricane activity in the last decade.

A similar pattern is playing out with floods, which are often caused by intense rainfall that’s getting more common as the Earth’s atmosphere warms and holds more moisture. The weather service sees this in real time, Graham says. “In 1985 we had about 30 flash flood events a month,” he says. “In 2020 we had 82 [flash floods], and we project 2025 to have 90 flash flood events. So if you think about it, it’s tripled since 1985.”

2. Weather forecasting technology has gotten a lot better in the last decade

The good news, weather forecasters say, is that the technology for predicting the weather has gotten a lot better in recent decades. That’s helping the weather service adapt, and keep up with the deluge of dangerous weather.

“It’s difficult to describe how much better [the technology] has gotten,” says Bill Bunting, the deputy director of the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. October will mark Bunting’s 39th year with the weather service. He says in that time, as the climate has changed, the tools for understanding the weather have also transformed.

“Doppler radar, satellites with updates every 30 to 60 seconds,” and computer models that allow forecasters to see into the future more accurately have made forecasts more accurate even as conditions have become more uncertain, he says.