There are no more Republicans representing Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania’s legislature
Democrats achieved their trifecta in Harrisburg thanks in part to a historic breakthrough in Philadelphia’s suburbs.
A blue tsunami uprooted the remaining red strongholds in Philadelphia’s suburbs.
Democrats on Tuesday ousted all Republicans from the Pennsylvania legislature in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for the first time ever, according to unofficial results. There are still two Republicans in the state House in Bucks County.
“It shakes up not just politics here in the southeast but the ramifications statewide is just enormous,” said John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University.
Conventional wisdom holds that the party in power tends to lose in the midterms. Combine that with an even more unfavorable political environment for GOP incumbents nationwide and rising costs at the pump due in part to an unpopular war in Iran and those are ruinous ingredients.
Kennedy called the result a “disaster for Republicans.”
Democrats in Philadelphia’s highly coveted collar counties made historic gains beyond their wildest dreams, achieving a trifecta in Harrisburg by flipping seats in the state House and Senate once thought to be out of reach.
“I think you had a lot of energized Democrats who were bound and determined to send a message to Washington, D.C., even if that meant taking it out on local legislators at the state level,” Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe, a Republican, said. “Meanwhile, you had a lot of Republicans who may have stayed home rather than coming out to vote.”
Taking inventory of the Republican losses, Democratic gains
Two-time Democratic challenger Elizabeth Moro upset Republican state Rep. Craig Williams in a rematch for the 160th District, which spans parts of Chester and Delaware counties. Moro’s victory gives Democrats control over every legislative seat in Delaware County for the first time ever.
“It’s an incredible deal to the voters because they are the ones that made that happen,” Moro said. “They wanted to see change and they voted for change.”
In Chester County, Republican state Rep. John Lawrence fell to Democrat Madelyn Alvarino in the 13th District. Lawrence’s loss, combined with Williams’ defeat, completely boxes out Republicans from representing Chester County in the state legislature.
“It’s honestly kind of scary, to be honest, to imagine a Chester County without them,” Roe said. “I’m just shocked and disappointed and I sincerely hope that this is not the end of public office for either of those two gentlemen.”
Farther north in Montgomery County, Democrat Christopher Thomas bested Republican state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick in a hard fought race for the 24th District. Meanwhile, voters chose Democrat Meriam Sabih over state Rep. Milou Mackenzie in the 131st District. Finally, Democrat Margaret Burke defeated state Rep. Donna Scheuren in the 147th District.
“I just believe we had a really strong slate of candidates coupled with the national environment made for the perfect storm to flip those three seats,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder, a Democrat.
In Bucks County, Democrat Bob Harvie prevailed over U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District. Although Republicans were able to hold onto a couple of state House seats in Bucks County, Kennedy said the party should be on high alert.
“If Bucks goes the way of the other three, it really makes it difficult for Republicans statewide,” Kennedy said.
Republicans in Chester County attribute losses to national politics, demographic trends and voter registration swings
Valentino DiGiorgio, former chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, said the results from the 2026 midterms follow a trend, “accelerated by not only demographic changes but also the presidency of Donald Trump.”
“On top of that, you had a Republican committee in each of the counties that got more and more conservative, while the electorate got more and more moderate. So we saw a gradual erosion of Republican dominance,” he said.
Swimming against the currents of voter registration trends and changing demographics is not something that can be accomplished in one election cycle, said former U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, who previously represented Pennsylvania’s 6th Congressional District.
“In fact, I think that that’s how Democrats ultimately attained the position that they’re in,” Costello said. “I think Obama had a large piece to do with it. But over a period of election cycles, they demonstrated that they aligned more with voters’ priorities and values.”
Pointing to tariffs and rising oil prices due to the war in Iran, Costello said Republicans fell on the wrong side of “pocketbook issues.”
“Frankly, there were a few election cycles where Republicans in Southeastern Pennsylvania were able to resist the electoral realignments that were happening elsewhere in the country, but ultimately, it kind of caught up,” Costello said.
Roe fell victim to the first blue wave in 2018 when he lost his state House seat in the 158th District to Democrat Christina Sappey. But he said this year was different.
“The cost of gasoline is twice as much as it was during the last legislative blue wave of 2018,” Roe said.
He said the path forward to rebuilding Chester County’s GOP is to take stock of what is and is not working.
“It’s important that politicians at all levels bear in mind what they told the voters they would do and then act accordingly when they are in power and are in a position to make legislative or policy changes,” Roe said. “And that truth needs to be exercised at all levels because if that’s not happening at the federal level, unfortunately elected officials at the state and county and municipal levels can sometimes pay the price.”
Peter Urscheler, chair of the Chester County Democratic Committee and mayor of Phoenixville, did not want to completely write off the local impact on the election.
“Certainly national headlines, they’re not going to know about the work that Elizabeth did with Crebilly Farms,” Urscheler said. “And they may not even pay attention to things that even our congresswoman did like when she went up to bat for the students of Phoenixville Area High School to help save their JROTC program. And so those are really local reasons that encourage people to come out and vote for someone.”
Democrats strengthen grip on Delaware County
David Landau, former chair of the Delaware County Democratic Committee, recalled a time when the GOP had an absolute lock on political power in the county and wielded it like a cudgel.
“It used to be when I grew up in Delaware County, your family had to register Republican or you were threatened,” Landau said. “You were threatened with not having your trash collected or your house would be reassessed and it was made very clear that Democrats weren’t welcome.”
Republicans ran “one of the most powerful and effective political machines in the country,” Landau recalled. It took small wins in isolated pockets of the county, like Radnor and Chester, over the course of decades to slowly erode that machine.
“What we tried to do over a period of years was raise money, organize, bring in more committee people, and a lot of hard work, change registrations, and gradually things began to change,” Landau said.
Eventually, the Republicans lost their power. In 2017, Democrats Kevin Madden and Brian Zidek scored their first two seats on Delaware County Council.
“Prior to 2017, the Democratic Party in Delaware County was one that had never really won anything and therefore was lacking in resources, manpower, financial manpower, and maybe just as importantly as that, hope,” Madden said. “To think that we could now have at both at federal, state, and county level, 100% representation by Democrats, if you said that to someone in 2017, they’d think you were nuts.”
That narrative has flipped, Madden said. In 2019, three Democratic women — Monica Taylor, Elaine Paul SchaeferSchafer and Christine Reuther — handed the party control of council for the first time since the Civil War. Landau said it is “unprecedented” to have all Democrats representing Delaware County in Harrisburg.
Taylor said the sustained success at the polls has more to with promises kept than simply winning elections.
“We got into office and we governed and we worked through a pandemic, civil unrest, all of these items and then we still delivered what we said we were going to do in elections,” she said.
Frank Agovino, chair of the Delaware County Republican Party, said GOP officials were bracing for a difficult election night, but “not on this level.” He said it was a “perfect storm.”
Agovino said it is time to rebuild the party infrastructure.
“The pendulum will swing again, and I always say when that day happens and it will happen, we need to be ready to respond,” Agovino said. “You’re not going to be able to flip a light switch and have people in place. So, that all needs to be done and that’s what we’re working on.”
He said the focus is on 2027.
“The presidential election in ‘28 isn’t even part of the conversation at this point,” Agovino said.
Montgomery County has been blue for a while. Democrats have gained a stronger foothold
The Montgomery County Republican Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Like the rest of the suburbs, there was a time when Montgomery County had major Republican strongholds.
“Even when I moved to Montgomery County to East Norriton Township, these areas were predominantly Republican, predominantly red seats held by Republicans and we’ve seen a tide turn over the last four decades,” Winder said.
But even in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris, Winder said the ribs of a strengthening Democratic Party in the county were still there.
“What we saw last cycle, especially in the western part of the county, is that we flipped a number of municipal races from red to blue,” said Winder, who also serves as vice chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
Kennedy, of West Chester University, said Tuesday was “a big night for the Democrats” in Pennsylvania. The question is, he said, if Democrats can carry over the success into 2028. For Republicans, he said the party has to determine the future of the MAGA wing.
“Using the football analogy, we’re on the 50-yard line of American politics,” Kennedy said. “That’s clear.”
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