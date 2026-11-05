Republicans in Chester County attribute losses to national politics, demographic trends and voter registration swings

Valentino DiGiorgio, former chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, said the results from the 2026 midterms follow a trend, “accelerated by not only demographic changes but also the presidency of Donald Trump.”

“On top of that, you had a Republican committee in each of the counties that got more and more conservative, while the electorate got more and more moderate. So we saw a gradual erosion of Republican dominance,” he said.

Swimming against the currents of voter registration trends and changing demographics is not something that can be accomplished in one election cycle, said former U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, who previously represented Pennsylvania’s 6th Congressional District.

“In fact, I think that that’s how Democrats ultimately attained the position that they’re in,” Costello said. “I think Obama had a large piece to do with it. But over a period of election cycles, they demonstrated that they aligned more with voters’ priorities and values.”

Pointing to tariffs and rising oil prices due to the war in Iran, Costello said Republicans fell on the wrong side of “pocketbook issues.”

“Frankly, there were a few election cycles where Republicans in Southeastern Pennsylvania were able to resist the electoral realignments that were happening elsewhere in the country, but ultimately, it kind of caught up,” Costello said.

Roe fell victim to the first blue wave in 2018 when he lost his state House seat in the 158th District to Democrat Christina Sappey. But he said this year was different.

“The cost of gasoline is twice as much as it was during the last legislative blue wave of 2018,” Roe said.

He said the path forward to rebuilding Chester County’s GOP is to take stock of what is and is not working.

“It’s important that politicians at all levels bear in mind what they told the voters they would do and then act accordingly when they are in power and are in a position to make legislative or policy changes,” Roe said. “And that truth needs to be exercised at all levels because if that’s not happening at the federal level, unfortunately elected officials at the state and county and municipal levels can sometimes pay the price.”

Peter Urscheler, chair of the Chester County Democratic Committee and mayor of Phoenixville, did not want to completely write off the local impact on the election.

“Certainly national headlines, they’re not going to know about the work that Elizabeth did with Crebilly Farms,” Urscheler said. “And they may not even pay attention to things that even our congresswoman did like when she went up to bat for the students of Phoenixville Area High School to help save their JROTC program. And so those are really local reasons that encourage people to come out and vote for someone.”