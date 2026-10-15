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Kate Conroy, who has taught an Advanced Placement writing class at Philadelphia’s Sayre High School for seven years, didn’t need the latest study to know artificial intelligence and chatbots were a threat to her students.

She said it’s become nearly impossible to monitor student safety, honesty and productivity online. That’s why she went from banning AI in her classroom last year to banning all tech devices this year.

Still, it was unsettling to learn that a new report by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit studying issues around youth and technology, found that OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Teens falls far short of promises to protect young people, especially those who talk about self-harm. The organization says the teen mode, launched in August, poses an “unacceptable risk” to young people’s safety.

As many as two-thirds of all U.S. teenagers use some kind of AI chatbot regularly, according to the Pew Research Center, and ChatGPT reports to have more than a billion users worldwide.

Conroy said she’s heard talk of using AI for instruction, especially to provide individualized learning. But she’s also heard about young people across the country who took their own lives after confiding in chatbots such as ChatGPT and Character.AI.

“Even if you feel, you know, in the middle about the academics and how it maybe could help kids learn or whatever, it’s like, kids still lost their lives,” Conroy told WHYY.

For the Common Sense Media study, testers created teen accounts linked to parent accounts, which are supposed to receive alerts about disturbing behavior. But testers found parents did not receive alerts even when testers spent up to an hour explicitly discussing self-harm, disordered eating and suicidal thoughts. ChatGPT also failed to refer teens to crisis hotlines and doctors, according to the report.

It also says ChatGPT’s “study mode” for students easily enables academic cheating. The company promotes it as a tutoring feature, but users can still click a “show me the answer” option, the report says.

ChatGPT for Teens settings are supposed to kick in automatically for users ages 13 to 17, as determined by the technology. But researchers also said the platform could “not reliably tell” the user’s age, meaning protections didn’t always apply.

Common Sense Media is calling on OpenAI to stop marketing ChatGPT for Teens and keep young people off the platform until safety improves.