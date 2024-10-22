Members of the Central Park Five (also called the Exonerated Five) are suing former President Donald Trump for defamation over comments he made during last month’s presidential debate, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday.

The five, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown (formerly Antron McCray), and Korey Wise, were wrongfully convicted in 1989 of a brutal assault on a New York jogger in Central Park. They were just teens then and ultimately spent years in prison for crimes they did not commit before being exonerated by DNA and the confession of a convicted rapist and murderer.

But during the September debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Trump said that at the time the teenagers “admitted – they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately.” The victim in the case is still alive and deals with lingering health effects from her attack. The five never pled guilty for the crimes they were charged with.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump defamed the men, “cast them in a harmful false light and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them,” attorney Shanin Specter said in a statement.

“The Plaintiffs seek to correct the record and clear their names once again,” Specter said. The five men are looking for a trial by jury and for Trump to pay an undetermined amount in compensatory damages, punitive damages and other costs, the lawsuit says.

An attorney for Trump is not yet listed on the case.

Prior to the comments Trump made during the debate last month in Philadelphia, there have been a number of times Trump has falsely claimed that the men were responsible for the attack, according to the lawsuit. Following the assault of the jogger in 1989, Trump famously took out full-page ads in the city’s major newspapers calling for the return of the death penalty for those responsible — further inciting racial tensions in the city.

What happened in April 1989?

In 1989, Trisha Meili was a 28-year-old investment banker out for a jog in Central Park when she was brutally beaten and raped. Following the violent attack, Meili fell into a coma for almost two weeks and retained no memory of the attack.

New York City at the time was dealing with high violent crime rates and the media covered the case extensively. On the same night Meili was attacked, witnesses told media and police that groups of teenage boys attacked passersby and other joggers, robbing and beating them.

Police brought in a group of Black and Hispanic teen boys — Brown (then McCray), Richardson, Santana, Wise and Salaam — and subjected them to intense questioning.

“The boys were christened the ‘Wolf Pack,’ and quickly became symbols of the criminal menace that white New Yorkers felt had captured their city,” Poynter said of the media at the time.

Trump jumped on the media circus of the day and purchased his full-page ad in The New York Times and other major city newspapers.