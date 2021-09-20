Center City sees road closures, parking restrictions Monday due to film shoot

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Philadelphia have announced several road closures and parking restrictions in Center City through Monday due to a movie shoot.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, September 20:

1800-1900 Arch Street

100 N. 19th Street

The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20: