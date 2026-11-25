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As shoppers head to suburban shopping centers this Black Friday, Philadelphia business boosters are making the case for more major retailers to set up shop in Center City.

Hundreds of thousands of people live downtown, including nearly 40,000 households within a 15-minute walk of Rittenhouse Square, whereas just a few hundred households are near the mall in King of Prussia, the Center City District noted in its annual retail report issued Tuesday.

In addition, many downtown residents are relatively wealthy, and surveys show they want to see many national and international retail brands open stores in the neighborhood, the organization said. Topping that list is clothing retailer Zara, which has a store in King of Prussia but closed its Walnut Street location in 2019.

“Something that makes downtowns complicated, but ultimately really appealing, is that not only are they very accessible by car and by mass transit, but in the case of Philadelphia, we have the third-largest residential downtown population, and it’s been growing aggressively for years,” said Clint Randall, Center City District’s vice president of economic development. “You’ve got this built-in consumer base that’s always here, no matter weekday or weekend.”

Greater Center City from river to river has about 211,000 residents, he said. Only New York’s and Chicago’s downtowns have more.

The report also highlighted Philadelphia’s strengths compared to downtown shopping districts in other U.S. cities. The population near Rittenhouse is substantially larger and holds more combined wealth than those around Newbury Street in Boston, Pioneer Place in Portland, Oregon, and M Street in Washington, D.C., the report says.