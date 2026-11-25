As Center City’s retail market rebounds, boosters try to sell Philadelphia to national chains
West Walnut Street storefronts are nearly full, but business leaders see opportunities for major brands along other downtown corridors.
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As shoppers head to suburban shopping centers this Black Friday, Philadelphia business boosters are making the case for more major retailers to set up shop in Center City.
Hundreds of thousands of people live downtown, including nearly 40,000 households within a 15-minute walk of Rittenhouse Square, whereas just a few hundred households are near the mall in King of Prussia, the Center City District noted in its annual retail report issued Tuesday.
In addition, many downtown residents are relatively wealthy, and surveys show they want to see many national and international retail brands open stores in the neighborhood, the organization said. Topping that list is clothing retailer Zara, which has a store in King of Prussia but closed its Walnut Street location in 2019.
“Something that makes downtowns complicated, but ultimately really appealing, is that not only are they very accessible by car and by mass transit, but in the case of Philadelphia, we have the third-largest residential downtown population, and it’s been growing aggressively for years,” said Clint Randall, Center City District’s vice president of economic development. “You’ve got this built-in consumer base that’s always here, no matter weekday or weekend.”
Greater Center City from river to river has about 211,000 residents, he said. Only New York’s and Chicago’s downtowns have more.
The report also highlighted Philadelphia’s strengths compared to downtown shopping districts in other U.S. cities. The population near Rittenhouse is substantially larger and holds more combined wealth than those around Newbury Street in Boston, Pioneer Place in Portland, Oregon, and M Street in Washington, D.C., the report says.
Helping real estate brokers sell Philly
The Center City District does not manage real estate, but its report is meant to be useful to brokers who make deals with retailers looking for space.
It was timed to come out ahead of ICSC New York, a two-day gathering of retail and commercial real estate professionals in Manhattan next month.
“I really see our job as arming the brokers with talking points and materials that can open some retailers’ eyes to a market that perhaps they’ve overlooked,” Randall said.
A separate report on Center City shoppers notes that, of the households near Rittenhouse Square, 24% have incomes of more than $200,000 per year. Another 26% have incomes between $100,000 and $199,000.
“A compelling feather in Center City’s cap is its accessibility to more households, and that’s actually across all income brackets,” he said.
Using cellphone location data from Placer.ai, the Center City District found that Rittenhouse also outdraws King of Prussia among visitors from many parts of the country.
For example, Rittenhouse attracts about five times as many visitors from Austin, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and Phoenix as King of Prussia. That may be because of easy access from the airport and 30th Street Station as well as its proximity to hotels and tourist attractions.
West Walnut Street fills up with stores
Besides Zara, stores that residents say are “missing” from Center City include Nordstrom, Gap, Mango, HomeGoods, Bloomingdales, Wegmans, Crate & Barrel, REI and Sézane, according to Center City District surveys and questionnaires answered by more than 3,000 people.
Even without those absent national brands, Center City is on its “strongest retail footing” since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. Retail occupancy reached 84.4% in September, the highest level since 2019.
Downtown Philadelphia has seen more than 130 new businesses open this year, with more than 50 moving into previously vacant storefronts, the report said. They included 50 restaurants and bars, 36 retailers and 29 service providers such as gyms and hair salons.
The uptick has been so strong that Walnut Street west of Broad Street has seen its storefront occupancy rate jump to 93%, leaving few ground-floor spaces available.
Vacancies are more common along Chestnut and Market streets, with many storefronts east of Broad Street large enough to accommodate major retailers, said Center City District Economic Development Manager Jimmy Salfiti.
He said the organization hopes to extend Rittenhouse’s retail resurgence north to Chestnut and Market streets, better connecting the shopping corridor with the West Market office district.
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