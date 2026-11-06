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After a decade of planning, construction is underway on a 121-unit apartment building in Center City that will bring a mix of market-rate and affordable rentals to the neighborhood.

The 14-story project at 2012 Chestnut St. is a collaboration between Alterra Property Group and the Philadelphia Housing Authority. PHA will own the property. Alterra is the design-builder and will manage the development.

The homes will be the authority’s first in Center City, an area that has historically been unaffordable and inaccessible to public housing residents.

“This development represents our opportunity to create and have a balanced community, and to have folks who want to live in Center City, live in Center City,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said. “Too often, our programs have been relegated to some of the least desirable locations.”

The $62.5 million project will sit on the site of PHA’s former headquarters, a short walk from Rittenhouse Square and the Schuylkill River Trail. Designed by JKRP Architects, the building will be 60% affordable and 40% market-rate, and have 28 studios and 68 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom units.

There will also be about 2,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

The affordable units will be subsidized and go to households earning up to 60% of the area median income. That translates to $51,540 a year for an individual.

Mark Cartella, principal at Alterra, called the development a “flagship” property.

“We do hope that this can be something that can hopefully be replicated, not only in Center City but in other parts of the city,” Cartella said.