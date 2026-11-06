Reports: Woman charged with murdering foster daughter Malayshia Alford was a longtime Philadelphia teacher
District records show Carprice Williams was a teacher at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School.Listen 0:55
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As the investigation into the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford continues, multiple outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer are reporting that Carprice Williams, who was charged with the child’s killing, was also a teacher in the School District of Philadelphia.
District records and an online staff directory list Williams, 36, as a fifth grade teacher at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School, 6523 Lansdowne Ave. The directory also lists Williams as a member of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Williams has been employed by the school district since February 2015. The profile also lists two other teaching jobs dating back to 2014: one as a teacher for students with disabilities at Young Scholars Charter School in Philadelphia and another as pre-K lead teacher at Montgomery Early Learning Centers, which has multiple locations in Greater Philadelphia and a branch in Pottstown.
Seeking comment for this story, WHYY News reached out to the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Williams, the Philadelphia teacher’s union, the mayor’s office, the district attorney’s office and the School District of Philadelphia. All either did not respond or said they could not confirm nor deny that Williams was a district teacher.
School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton said the district does not comment on personnel matters.
“The School District of Philadelphia is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of 10-year old Robert E. Lamberton student, Malayshia Alford,” read a statement issued by the district. “We wish to extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy to her family, friends and classmates.”
Meanwhile, the city is reeling from the tragic case, which began as a missing person search but ended Thursday when Alford’s body was found in the trunk of a car in Camden County, New Jersey.
An initial autopsy shows Alford died of blunt force trauma.
Williams has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. She is being held without bail.
Neighbors and schoolmates are holding vigils for Alford, leaving candles, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals outside the foster home she shared with Williams on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia. The Inquirer reports Alford had been living there for about two years.
In a statement, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Arthur G. Steinberg said the union would offer counseling at Alford’s school and throughout the district. The statement did not mention Williams.
“On behalf of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Malayshia Alford,” Steinberg said. “It is absolutely shocking that such horrific violence could be inflicted on any child, let alone one as young and vulnerable as Malayshia was.”
He also thanked law enforcement for their work.
“It is beyond devastating that in her short time on earth, Malayshia did not receive the care and support that every child deserves,” he said.
The Philadelphia Police Department and FBI investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can call the tipline at 215-686-8477 or use this online form.
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