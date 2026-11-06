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As the investigation into the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford continues, multiple outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer are reporting that Carprice Williams, who was charged with the child’s killing, was also a teacher in the School District of Philadelphia.

District records and an online staff directory list Williams, 36, as a fifth grade teacher at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School, 6523 Lansdowne Ave. The directory also lists Williams as a member of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Williams has been employed by the school district since February 2015. The profile also lists two other teaching jobs dating back to 2014: one as a teacher for students with disabilities at Young Scholars Charter School in Philadelphia and another as pre-K lead teacher at Montgomery Early Learning Centers, which has multiple locations in Greater Philadelphia and a branch in Pottstown.

Seeking comment for this story, WHYY News reached out to the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Williams, the Philadelphia teacher’s union, the mayor’s office, the district attorney’s office and the School District of Philadelphia. All either did not respond or said they could not confirm nor deny that Williams was a district teacher.

School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton said the district does not comment on personnel matters.

“The School District of Philadelphia is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of 10-year old Robert E. Lamberton student, Malayshia Alford,” read a statement issued by the district. “We wish to extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy to her family, friends and classmates.”

Meanwhile, the city is reeling from the tragic case, which began as a missing person search but ended Thursday when Alford’s body was found in the trunk of a car in Camden County, New Jersey.