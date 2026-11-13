Proposed cell tower across from Cape May-Lewes Ferry sparks questions among city leaders, residents
The proposed AT&T cell tower would fill gaps in coverage for people riding the popular ferry. Some residents question how it benefits them.
What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, a Sussex County summer staple that brings travelers back and forth across the Delaware Bay, could get a new neighbor — a nearly 90-foot cell tower.
AT&T is proposing the tower be built at 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, next to the ferry’s terminal. The property is owned by the city of Lewes, but is leased out to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the ferry.
Lewes Citizen Action Committee, a local nonprofit focused on preserving the city’s quality of life through policy, has publicly opposed the tower being built. The group is currently sharing a petition on the matter, asking Lewes City Council to deny AT&T’s application.
“This is a big industrial piece that’s going to be sitting as you come into Lewes from the ferry on the waterfront, seen for miles around,” said Kerry Tripp, a member of the Lewes Citizen Action Committee. “It is not a small item that they’re proposing.”
Tripp said the committee has received about 70 signatures on the petition as of Tuesday. The group has also connected with local homeowners associations and residents, many of which Tripp said are opposed to putting the tower near the waterfront.
“I think Lewes residents in the community deserve to get some answers before this happens,” Tripp said.
Why build a cell tower?
The Lewes Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend Council approve the cell tower proposal at their Oct. 21 meeting. Christopher Shubert, an attorney representing AT&T, said at that meeting that the goal of the tower is to fill gaps in coverage for people using the ferry.
“You have over a quarter million people who come across the river every year to the city of Lewes utilizing the ferry, and they’re all using cell phones,” Shubert said.
According to Shubert, the area around the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal has insufficient coverage for AT&T. According to the application for the project, the facility “represents the least intrusive means of solving this significant gap in network coverage.”
The tower would be a monopole, or a single standing structure, with a lightning rod and nine panel style antennas. It would extend to a total of 86 feet out of a fenced 35-by-45-foot compound. Tripp said that the base of the tower would be equivalent to a standard school bus.
Shubert said the structure would be considered “very low” compared to other ones in the area.
In events of emergency service communications, the facility would also have a diesel generator backup. The property is located in a flood plain zone, and Shubert said that the equipment would be elevated about 3 feet off the ground.
Shubert said there are three identified tall structures or towers within a 2-mile radius of the site. That includes an existing tower nearby the terminal at the Pilots’ Association for the Bay and River Delaware’s station in Lewes that is already used by two competitors. That tower is more than 100 feet tall.
“AT&T would love to be on that tower, but the trouble is that tower wouldn’t support another antenna array without having to take the tower down, dig up the foundation and put in a new structure, which wouldn’t be a benefit to anybody and would be very disruptive to the area,” Shubert said at the planning commission meeting.
Another neighboring tower for the Delaware River and Bay Authority Police also wouldn’t be strong enough to support AT&T’s antenna array, according to Shubert. He also said they were not able to get approval from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to locate antennas on the historic World War II watch tower across the street. This led to the decision to build a new structure.
Commissioner Alan Roth asked Shubert whether other alternatives were explored. Shubert said they had, specifically citing small cells or antennas that were inefficient for the demand of annual visitors. Shubert also said the terminal’s location fits with the tower’s goal of providing for ferrygoers in particular.
According to federal law, governing boards must take action on a telecommunications application like this one within 150 days. The project application was submitted in August, and the site development plan was reviewed in September.
Tripp attended the planning commission meeting for another agenda item, and said she was surprised to hear about the cell tower for the first time there.
“All of us in the audience spun our heads around and said ‘Does anybody know they’re putting an almost 90-foot tower up at the waterfront?’” said Tripp. “As soon as that happened, people in the community wanted to get more information.”
Concerns around the tower
The Lewes City Council reviewed and discussed the proposed tower at their meeting on Nov. 9. Ric Moore, another member of the Lewes Citizen Action Committee, submitted a four-page comment in opposition.
In the comment, he said he was concerned about whether the tower would address needs for other areas other than the ferry terminal, or if it will be used specifically for the terminal or the ferry while it travels.
“What we understand its intent is, [it’s] to basically point its signal out across the bay to provide wireless connection to the ferry boats,” Moore told WHYY News. “It would not be improving the communication for people living in Lewes Beach, and they’ve been complaining for years about their lack of service.”
Moore said that the committee believes building the tower might interfere with the existing signal in the area. He also said that the application lists reasons the tower is needed, but lacks clarity or evidence, and also doesn’t provide alternative locations or methods that the committee believes exist.
According to Moore, the city did not act within a 30-day timeframe to request a pause on the 150-day approval schedule, but he added that the city could request a waiver from the applicant to voluntarily extend that schedule or deny the project, due to what he calls “a lack of ‘substantial evidence’ to make a determination.”
Since the property sits in a coastal floodplain, Moore said that the city code requires flood hazard mitigation protocols, which have not been outlined in submitted documents. Additionally, the applicant is expected to complete state and federal environmental assessments, which were also not mentioned in the application.
“I’ve noted the gratuitous language they included, omitting the fact entirely that they’re proposing to build in a coastal zone, flood zone,” said Moore at the city council meeting. “And that’s one of the most dangerous places to put a tall tower hit by strong winds, shifting sands and bedrock that’s more than 6,000 feet down.”
Tripp said that they were also concerned about the visual appearance of the tower being built, and how it might impact property values. She also said the group is not against building cell phone towers as a whole.
“We’re saying no to this one because of its size, because of its location, and we’re saying until you give us the information that assures us that our elected officials are acting in our best interest on it, it needs to be slowed down. We’re worried that it’s on a fast track without that public notice or input,” Tripp said.
Tripp previously suggested the council adopt a town hall format meeting with AT&T representatives to make the process more transparent and so residents can understand the proposal better.
Dennis Reardon, the vice president of the Lewes Beach Civic Association, also said the city might benefit from a town hall.
“There’s just so much information that has not been brought forward to help make the best quality decision on this as possible,” Reardon said at the meeting.
Mayor Amy Marasco said that she thought the town hall format might lead to conflict between citizens and AT&T representatives. Instead, the council scheduled a public hearing on the matter for Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The tower will be the only item on the agenda that evening.
Lingering questions
Though the city council did not take formal action on the proposal, they shared outstanding questions they had, and had heard from the public about the tower and its possible home.
Councilperson Tim Ritzert, who also serves on the city’s planning commission, said that AT&T did not provide detailed documentation on the project until the October meeting.
“They didn’t help themselves, I’m suggesting, by not making all that information available to the commissioners prior to the meeting,” Ritzert said.
Alongside other council members, Ritzert wanted more clarification about why AT&T chose the location next to the ferry for the tower.
“What [AT&T] indicated — because I was there at that planning commission meeting of course — is that they did not offer up any other suggestion at another location,” Ritzert said.
Councilperson Trina Brown-Hicks said she would want to ask representatives with AT&T how the tower would benefit the city. Marasco said she wanted more information on environmental studies for the project, and whether or not revenue generated by the tower would go toward the city or the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
Councilperson Joseph Elder also questioned whether there was already existing infrastructure or towers that AT&T can expand for the project.
The council took notes of their questions and plans to send them to AT&T representatives ahead of the scheduled public hearing.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.