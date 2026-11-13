Concerns around the tower

The Lewes City Council reviewed and discussed the proposed tower at their meeting on Nov. 9. Ric Moore, another member of the Lewes Citizen Action Committee, submitted a four-page comment in opposition.

In the comment, he said he was concerned about whether the tower would address needs for other areas other than the ferry terminal, or if it will be used specifically for the terminal or the ferry while it travels.

“What we understand its intent is, [it’s] to basically point its signal out across the bay to provide wireless connection to the ferry boats,” Moore told WHYY News. “It would not be improving the communication for people living in Lewes Beach, and they’ve been complaining for years about their lack of service.”

Moore said that the committee believes building the tower might interfere with the existing signal in the area. He also said that the application lists reasons the tower is needed, but lacks clarity or evidence, and also doesn’t provide alternative locations or methods that the committee believes exist.

According to Moore, the city did not act within a 30-day timeframe to request a pause on the 150-day approval schedule, but he added that the city could request a waiver from the applicant to voluntarily extend that schedule or deny the project, due to what he calls “a lack of ‘substantial evidence’ to make a determination.”

Since the property sits in a coastal floodplain, Moore said that the city code requires flood hazard mitigation protocols, which have not been outlined in submitted documents. Additionally, the applicant is expected to complete state and federal environmental assessments, which were also not mentioned in the application.

“I’ve noted the gratuitous language they included, omitting the fact entirely that they’re proposing to build in a coastal zone, flood zone,” said Moore at the city council meeting. “And that’s one of the most dangerous places to put a tall tower hit by strong winds, shifting sands and bedrock that’s more than 6,000 feet down.”

Tripp said that they were also concerned about the visual appearance of the tower being built, and how it might impact property values. She also said the group is not against building cell phone towers as a whole.

“We’re saying no to this one because of its size, because of its location, and we’re saying until you give us the information that assures us that our elected officials are acting in our best interest on it, it needs to be slowed down. We’re worried that it’s on a fast track without that public notice or input,” Tripp said.

Tripp previously suggested the council adopt a town hall format meeting with AT&T representatives to make the process more transparent and so residents can understand the proposal better.

Dennis Reardon, the vice president of the Lewes Beach Civic Association, also said the city might benefit from a town hall.

“There’s just so much information that has not been brought forward to help make the best quality decision on this as possible,” Reardon said at the meeting.

Mayor Amy Marasco said that she thought the town hall format might lead to conflict between citizens and AT&T representatives. Instead, the council scheduled a public hearing on the matter for Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The tower will be the only item on the agenda that evening.

Lingering questions

Though the city council did not take formal action on the proposal, they shared outstanding questions they had, and had heard from the public about the tower and its possible home.

Councilperson Tim Ritzert, who also serves on the city’s planning commission, said that AT&T did not provide detailed documentation on the project until the October meeting.

“They didn’t help themselves, I’m suggesting, by not making all that information available to the commissioners prior to the meeting,” Ritzert said.

Alongside other council members, Ritzert wanted more clarification about why AT&T chose the location next to the ferry for the tower.

“What [AT&T] indicated — because I was there at that planning commission meeting of course — is that they did not offer up any other suggestion at another location,” Ritzert said.

Councilperson Trina Brown-Hicks said she would want to ask representatives with AT&T how the tower would benefit the city. Marasco said she wanted more information on environmental studies for the project, and whether or not revenue generated by the tower would go toward the city or the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Councilperson Joseph Elder also questioned whether there was already existing infrastructure or towers that AT&T can expand for the project.

The council took notes of their questions and plans to send them to AT&T representatives ahead of the scheduled public hearing.