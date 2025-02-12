Canned tuna sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s recalled over botulism risk

So what should you do?

You can check out the list of all impacted states, products and stores here.

If you suspect you have purchased one of the recalled cans, the company advises that you return it to the retailer for a refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and coupon.

Even if the tuna smells or looks fine, chuck it, the company said. Anyone who has consumed the affected tuna is advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Dive deeper with NPR