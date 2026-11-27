This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for several neighborhoods in West Philadelphia after a power outage at a treatment facility caused a loss of water pressure.

City officials said the Belmont Water Treatment Plant in Wynnefield Heights lost electricity, leaving approximately 18,000 customers with little or no water pressure for several hours.

The advisory affects residents in:

Wynnefield Heights

Wynnefield

Overbrook Farms

Green Hill Farms

Overbrook

Overbrook Park

Morris Park

Parts of Carroll Park

Haddington

West Parkside

West Fairmount Park

Click here to see a map of the impacted areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised not to drink tap water unless it has been boiled first.

The advisory applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing infant formula.

Officials recommend bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then allowing it to cool before use.

The Philadelphia Water Department said crews responded Thursday evening to reports of low water pressure and have since begun restoring service.

However, officials warned that customers should continue boiling water until the advisory is lifted.

“This is because a lack of pressure can create a vacuum that could pull disease-causing organisms such as bacteria into water pipes,” the department said in a statement.

Customers with questions can visit the Philadelphia Water Department’s website or call 215-685-6300 for additional information.