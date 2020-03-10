Big Tuesday 2020 primary: Liveblog

Computer mouse pads with

Computer mouse pads with "Secure the Vote" logos on them sit on a vendor's table at an election officials conference in 2018. (Mel Evans/AP Photo)

Loading...

You may also like

About WHYY Staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate