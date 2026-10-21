Inside a Philadelphia clinic’s intensive approach to suicide prevention
Jefferson Health's ASPIRE Center combines personalized therapy, family support and clinician training to improve care for people at risk.
Help is available
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support.
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., killing close to 49,000 people every year.
But a Philadelphia health system is showing that prevention is possible and effective. The David Farber ASPIRE Center, which offers comprehensive suicide prevention care at Jefferson Health, just released its most recent Clinical Impact Report. The center found a 79% reduction in risk for suicide attempts among patients who completed care, and an 84% reduction in psychiatric hospitalizations, compared with the year before they entered treatment.
The center treated over 240 patients and families at elevated risk for suicide over the past year, and roughly 700 patients and families since opening their outpatient clinic in May 2023.
Dr. Matthew Wintersteen, ASPIRE’s director, said those strides are an affirmation of the center’s ambitious approach, which he spent roughly 10 years planning before getting ASPIRE off the ground.
“When I first started thinking about this, the likelihood that a comprehensive program like this was possible seemed slim to none,” Wintersteen said. “There may have been one or two programs internationally that were similar in scope, but at least domestically, I wasn’t aware of programs that really addressed all of the work that we feel like we need to do.”
It’s that comprehensiveness, Wintersteen said, that makes ASPIRE unique — namely, the way it combines patient treatment, research and educational outreach, which includes training to local clinicians in the latest evidence-based approaches to suicide prevention.
“Some places do this piece of it, some places do that piece of it,” Wintersteen said. “But nobody puts it all together. And I do think it’s one of those things where the sum is greater than the parts.”
“It doesn’t exist anywhere else as it exists here,” agreed clinical director Dr. Lucas Zullo. “The way that we approach the clinical work is also unique, but it is part of a larger picture that is all novel.”
A tailored approach to treatment
For patients, the process starts out the same way for everyone — an initial screening, followed by an intake assessment to determine their history, safety risk profile and needed level of care.
Once that process is completed, the treatment plan becomes highly individualized.
“We basically do the behavioral health version of what’s called precision medicine,” Wintersteen said. “We set them up with one of five different evidence-based treatment protocols that all of our therapists are trained to in fidelity.”
They also collect data on patients’ clinical symptoms at every session in order to collaboratively guide care.
“If they are not feeling better, we want to be able to have a conversation about what could be different about their treatment and make changes accordingly,” Wintersteen said.
They offer five different protocols, including cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps identify and change patterns of thinking that cause distress, and dialectical behavior therapy, which builds skills to help patients tolerate distress, manage intense emotions and rein in dangerous behaviors.
The approach the center utilizes most frequently is full-model dialectical behavior therapy — an intensive, highly structured approach that was initially developed as a treatment for borderline personality disorder. It focuses on changing distressing thought and behavior patterns, while adding an emphasis on acceptance — both of oneself, and one’s current reality.
“It’s really a treatment for emotion dysregulation,” Zullo said. “So it’s difficulties with regulating your emotions during daily life scenarios, which can then escalate your emotions and your behaviors to self-harm.”
The approach focuses on four main skills — mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotional regulation and distress tolerance — to not only help develop greater stability and resilience in the face of hardship, but to help people cultivate lives for themselves that are joyful and meaningful.
“If you have thoughts of suicide, you can pause and say, ‘I have a life worth living, I do not want to act on that thought,'” Zullo said, adding that the center teaches people to feel equipped to manage suicidal thoughts. “We can have thoughts of suicide, thoughts of distress, but the ability to not act on it is what we’re teaching at the ASPIRE Center. You’re not just keeping yourself safe, but you’re living life in the way you want.”
The full model dialectical behavior therapy program approaches these goals through weekly individual therapy, a skills training group and phone coaching that’s available as needed, seven days a week. ASPIRE’s data shows that most patients spend six to 12 months completing their dialectical behavior therapy program.
“It’s the gold standard approach to suicide prevention,” Zullo said. “If you look at the data, you look at the research, you see this is the treatment that is most effective for suicidal thoughts and behavior and self-harm for adults and for youth.”
Demand for a demanding treatment
It wasn’t just the evidence that pushed ASPIRE to incorporate this intensive therapy approach into their offerings — it was the community.
The summer before the ASPIRE clinic launched, Zullo surveyed health care and community leaders in Philadelphia to ask what services were most needed for treating suicidal patients.
“And we heard resoundingly, we need full-model [dialectical behavior therapy],” Zullo said. “And we also need a program that isn’t going to have an eight-month wait list for people at risk for suicide. We need to get people in quickly.”
Despite the demand and gold-star evidence for full-model dialectical behavior therapy, it isn’t a particularly common offering at suicide prevention clinics — in large part, Zullo said, because of how time- and resource-intensive it is.
“It’s demanding — it’s demanding on the care team, and it’s demanding of the families who are in care,” Zullo said.
For families, the demands come from the immersive nature of the approach. Patients don’t just practice what they’re learning during individual therapy or their skills group — they’re meant to deploy it in every area of their lives.
“At home, at school, at work — in all settings, you are practicing the skills,” Zullo said. “Because we’re teaching ways of navigating stressful situations that need to be generalized to all parts of your life.”
Family members are invited to attend the skills-training classes and therapy sessions to support the use of dialectical behavior therapy approaches at home.
“It’s not treating people as if they’re in a vacuum going through this alone,” Zullo said. “We want to engage the entire support system so they can learn as well how to keep their loved ones safe.”
It’s also taxing for clinicians. Take, for example, the everyday phone coaching that’s available to patients.
“That’s a huge ask of clinicians — there’s a reason that [full-model dialectical behavior therapy] is typically only in private practice,” Zullo said, adding that phone coaching can extend into the late hours of the evening. “Just today, I’ve gotten maybe five instances of phone coaching. And that is not something I’m billing for. I’m doing this because I care as a clinician.”
The approach incorporates a regular meeting of therapists and team members to help prevent burnout, support one another and ensure adherence to dialectical behavior therapy’s protocols.
Meeting the needs of a different patient population
Given the intensity and demands of full-model dialectical behavior therapy, Zullo said that it’s typically only available to a specific segment of the population.
“People who have privilege, who have the financial means to access really high-quality services,” Zullo said.
That’s not the population ASPIRE typically serves. Zullo said many of the center’s patients are utilizing Medicaid insurance.
Often, that means that patients are facing other pressing challenges that go beyond their mental health, like housing and food insecurity — many of which ASPIRE screens for at the outset, regardless of a patient’s background.
“The complexity of the needs is astounding,” Wintersteen said. “We only have 15% of patients that indicate ‘I have no concerns around housing, food, transportation, utilities, job employment, day-to-day support needs.'”
To deal with those hurdles, ASPIRE employs a full-time case manager to help connect patients with resources. The center also offers on-site child care for parents.
“Oftentimes, people will cancel appointments because ‘my kid’s home from school sick today,’” Wintersteen said. “We don’t want people to think ‘I can’t make it in’ because of these kinds of things. We directly address things like social determinants of health needs.”
Going beyond ‘the clinical rooms’
The final piece of ASPIRE’s approach to treating patients revolves around their education and outreach arm, led by Education Director Amanda Blue. Blue left behind her work in graphic design to work in suicide awareness and education after losing her husband and her son to suicide.
“There’s a shortage of clinicians in the mental health field as it is,” Blue said. “But in addition to that, an enormous number of them are really not comfortable and suitably trained to manage cases like we manage. And so the goal is to get more training out there to have them become more comfortable with taking on this kind of work, not necessarily exactly as we do it, but at least more effectively.”
ASPIRE’s education focus, Wintersteen said, fits in with their public health approach to preventing with suicide, along with the reality that their clinic can only treat a limited number of patients at one time.
“We can’t take on everybody, it just isn’t possible,” Wintersteen said. “So a big part of the trainings that we offer are for behavioral health providers, teaching them the foundations of working with somebody who might be suicidal.”
Their trainings cover topics including conducting comprehensive suicide risk assessments, developing safety plans, practices to limit access to lethal means and appropriate documentation.
They also offer trainings to physicians and other clinicians who work outside of the behavioral health field.
“My colleagues in emergency medicine and family medicine, for example, are going to see far more patients that are suicidal over the course of their lifetime than all of us here combined will ever see,” Winteresteen said. “So how do we equip them with the tools to better understand, identify people who could be at risk and create small intervention moments for them?”
Blue, who facilitates many of these trainings, also leads ASPIRE’s podcast, “UnSilent: Candid Conversations About Suicide Prevention,” which addresses topics ranging from recognizing warning signs, to learning how to talk about suicide and break the stigma that often surrounds it. It’s another way, Blue said, of extending the education department’s reach, by providing accessible tools directly to the community.
“We’re trying to position ourselves in a place where people can get what they need regardless of where they happen to be,” Wintersteen said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.