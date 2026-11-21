From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kristen Jones started making soap out of her kitchen in 2021, motivated at first by a desire to craft a gentle cleanser that would help her daughter’s eczema.

She soon began to sell handmade soaps and skincare products under the name BathKafe, eventually moving the business into a garage studio.

This holiday shopping season, BathKafe has arrived at what Jones described as “the next step.”

Jones is one of three local entrepreneurs whose wares will be featured in a pop-up storefront on Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore, Lower Merion Township, as part of Downtown Ardmore District’s first-ever retail incubator.

“I have a brick-and-mortar for the holiday season, and it’s a window you can see and everything,” Jones said at a ribbon-cutting Friday. “So this is really a great opportunity.”

The temporary shop at 18 E. Lancaster Ave., open through Jan. 3, features products from BathKafe, Jessie Husband Designs and Blue Lotus Tea Shoppe. The business district subleased the space from the previous tenant for two months, and then selected the three home businesses featured in the pop-up from a total of 30 applications.

The initiative is a way to highlight local entrepreneurs, said Alec Hersh, executive director of Downtown Ardmore District, and to eliminate some of the financial barriers to selling their wares in a brick-and-mortar space.

Each of the businesses pays the district $400 for the seven-week duration of the pop-up. It’s a highly subsidized rate that Hersh said doesn’t compare to the anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 a month that it would cost to rent a typical retail space in Ardmore.

“If you’re just getting started and you don’t have staff … and you’re new to retail, it’s a big investment and it’s a big gamble,” Hersh said.

Landlords normally want tenants to sign multiyear leases, Hersh said, and some business owners who open their first storefront end up closing when they don’t make enough to keep the lights on.

“Another benefit of having a program like this is that we can help educate these home businesses of what it takes and what goes into having a brick-and-mortar, so that we have fewer people go out of business that just didn’t know what to expect,” Hersh said.

Once the current lease is up in January, Hersh said the district will continue to look to replicate the incubator program, pitching it as a “stopgap” when a vacant space is on the market and the broker or landlord is in the process of finding a new permanent tenant.

“There are still so many great businesses that we haven’t highlighted with this pop-up that I want to continue to be able to elevate and promote and support,” he said.