Ardmore retail incubator gives small, home-based businesses a holiday storefront
Three local entrepreneurs are testing retail sales downtown with a new program designed to make brick-and-mortar space more accessible.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Kristen Jones started making soap out of her kitchen in 2021, motivated at first by a desire to craft a gentle cleanser that would help her daughter’s eczema.
She soon began to sell handmade soaps and skincare products under the name BathKafe, eventually moving the business into a garage studio.
This holiday shopping season, BathKafe has arrived at what Jones described as “the next step.”
Jones is one of three local entrepreneurs whose wares will be featured in a pop-up storefront on Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore, Lower Merion Township, as part of Downtown Ardmore District’s first-ever retail incubator.
“I have a brick-and-mortar for the holiday season, and it’s a window you can see and everything,” Jones said at a ribbon-cutting Friday. “So this is really a great opportunity.”
The temporary shop at 18 E. Lancaster Ave., open through Jan. 3, features products from BathKafe, Jessie Husband Designs and Blue Lotus Tea Shoppe. The business district subleased the space from the previous tenant for two months, and then selected the three home businesses featured in the pop-up from a total of 30 applications.
The initiative is a way to highlight local entrepreneurs, said Alec Hersh, executive director of Downtown Ardmore District, and to eliminate some of the financial barriers to selling their wares in a brick-and-mortar space.
Each of the businesses pays the district $400 for the seven-week duration of the pop-up. It’s a highly subsidized rate that Hersh said doesn’t compare to the anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 a month that it would cost to rent a typical retail space in Ardmore.
“If you’re just getting started and you don’t have staff … and you’re new to retail, it’s a big investment and it’s a big gamble,” Hersh said.
Landlords normally want tenants to sign multiyear leases, Hersh said, and some business owners who open their first storefront end up closing when they don’t make enough to keep the lights on.
“Another benefit of having a program like this is that we can help educate these home businesses of what it takes and what goes into having a brick-and-mortar, so that we have fewer people go out of business that just didn’t know what to expect,” Hersh said.
Once the current lease is up in January, Hersh said the district will continue to look to replicate the incubator program, pitching it as a “stopgap” when a vacant space is on the market and the broker or landlord is in the process of finding a new permanent tenant.
“There are still so many great businesses that we haven’t highlighted with this pop-up that I want to continue to be able to elevate and promote and support,” he said.
Ardmore as a retail and holiday shopping destination
Ardmore is known as a “foodie haven,” Hersh said. But the district wants to expand its retail and experiential offerings to create a “full-day experience” for visitors and residents alike.
The holiday incubator is one tactic for boosting Ardmore’s shopping options, Hersh said, building on existing retail businesses and filling “a new niche” so that they weren’t competing with existing stores.
“Another goal with us doing this and minimizing a vacancy in the district is adding more retail to keep people coming down here and wondering what’s next and what they can get when they come to Ardmore,” he said.
Ardmore also boasts several experiential businesses, including Ardmore Music Hall, Play-A-Round Golf and Cork & Candles.
“It’s not just about eating anymore,” Hersh said. “It’s about coming and spending an afternoon, doing some shopping, trying an experience out, going to a show and then getting ice cream or something after the show.”
Ardmore retail incubator fuels collaboration
Jessie Husband, owner of Jessie Husband Designs, one of the three businesses featured in the incubator, said she had never really considered opening a store to sell her illustrated maps and lyric-inspired art.
She started her business in 2016 and has been operating it out of her home studio in Ardmore full-time since 2020, selling her products online and wholesale in select boutique stores.
But after just three days in the storefront space, she said she’s already gotten some fresh ideas for her work.
“It’s inspiring,” Husband said. “I get to hear what towns people are interested in seeing maps of. … It is just about getting more out there in my community and talking to people.”
Opening a permanent store of her own would be “really difficult,” Husband said, but she added that teaming up with other crafters “would be really nice, actually.”
For now, Husband and BathKafe’s Jones are already planning to join forces to promote the shop through Jan. 3. They are going to host some girls’ night activities and other events in the coming weeks, which they will promote on social media.
Jones said she might look into opening her own place after the pop-up ends. But she likes the idea of continuing to work with other businesses.
“If I can do it with other vendors, like we’re doing it now, I think it’s a better opportunity than just one person taking on the whole thing,” she said. “So that’s the opportunity I would look for.”
The holiday pop-up is open Wednesday-Friday, 12-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.