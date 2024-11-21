Anti-abortion groups have a to-do list for Trump

This story originally appeared on NPR.

During his first term in office, President-elect Donald Trump delivered on many goals of the anti-abortion-rights movement: appointing conservative Supreme Court justices and restricting federal funding for groups like Planned Parenthood, among other things.

Now, those activists hope a second Trump term will be a chance to take their agenda further.

“All of that is good, what we saw in the first Trump administration. But we can do better,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

Her organization recently unveiled a plan called “Make America Pro-Life Again.”

A tug-of-war over federal dollars

Hawkins was among anti-abortion activists who criticized some of Trump’s statements during the campaign, such as the idea that abortion policy should be left up to the states. Many anti-abortion rights activists, including Hawkins, would like federal restrictions on abortion.

But she still sees an opening.

“We are taking President Trump at his word, and we can work with what he said and his promises he made to the American people on the campaign trail,” Hawkins said. “But if he’s serious about ending the federal role in abortion policy, then we need to cut federal taxpayer money.”

Federal funding for abortion is already prohibited in most cases under a longstanding policy known as the Hyde Amendment, but aid for family planning at home and abroad has been a continued source of debate .

In a statement, Karen Stone, vice president of public policy and government relations for Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said Trump has a history of making it “more difficult for people to access essential reproductive health care” through cuts to federal family planning programs.

Abortion rights opponents want to go back to Trump-era policies that limited funding for groups like Planned Parenthood, who refer patients for abortion. They also want to overturn Biden administration policies designed to facilitate abortion access for military service members and veterans.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, calls those goals more realistic than another objective of many anti-abortion groups — a national abortion ban.

“What I want is gonna be different than what’s gonna happen — obviously I want to protect all unborn children because they’re members of the human family,” Tobias said.