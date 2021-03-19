Another try for recreational marijuana in Delaware

The bill would allow 30 licensed marijuana retailers to open throughout the state. They would be able to set their own prices, with a 15% tax on the sales going to the state’s general fund.

“We would be establishing a new industry that will create good-paying jobs for Delawareans while striking a blow against the marijuana illegal market,” he said.

The nearly 50-page bill has provisions to help communities that have been disproportionately affected by the state’s current marijuana laws for decades.

The bill defines a “disproportionately affected area” as a place that has high rates of arrests, conviction and incarceration relating to the sale, possession, use, cultivation, manufacture, or transport of marijuana.”

Half of the first round of licenses will be awarded to those who live in such an area or have previously been convicted of marijuana-related offenses. Those licensees would get a 40% discount on their license fees. They would also receive technical help from the state and be eligible for low-interest loans and grant funding to help grow their businesses.

“This will ensure that underserved communities that for decades have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition can benefit from legalization,” Osienski said.

Both Osienski and Sen. Trey Paradee, the bill’s prime sponsor in the State Senate, expressed confidence in the measure’s success. But Paradee has been confident before. He stood on the House floor three years ago and predicted it would pass, a prediction that has yet to come true.

“I knew that inevitably it was going to pass,” Paradee said. “I do believe that the legalization is still inevitable, and I’m hopeful that our colleagues also understand that it is inevitable.”