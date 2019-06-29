Imagine Exhibitions, the company that made the dinos, turned to Florida State University paleobiologist Gregory Erickson to make sure they were scientifically accurate.

Some, like the well-known velociraptor, look much different in the exhibition than they do in the classic Jurassic Park movie — they have feathers and a thick coat, as opposed to scales.

Our understanding of these creatures is constantly evolving, Erickson said.

“I think we get the general posture right, the tail up in the air, which didn’t used to be the case,” he said. “It used to be thought that they were tail-draggers. But most of them actually had their tails up in the air.”

We only know the color of one or two dinosaurs for sure, he said. And movement is especially difficult to study.

“Frankly, we really don’t know much about the movements of these animals. We don’t know much about the biology of any dinosaur for that matter,” Erickson said.

“Movement is one of those things that’s hard to capture in the fossil record,” he acknowledged.

The bronze Deinonychuses statues outside the academy? They’re scaly, lizard-looking things, cast in 1987. Today, scientists believe Deinonychus was actually covered in feathers, too.

“Our science moves fast. There’s a new dinosaur named about every week or so,” said Erickson. “When new finds are made, it changes our thoughts as to who’s related to who, or how big they got, or what they ate. You name it — it always needs updating.”

The exhibit opens to the general public on Sunday and is scheduled to run until mid-January.