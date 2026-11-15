A superhero, a monster and the fight against voter apathy: Young Pa. artists use animation to bolster civic engagement
A group of young creatives’ animated short film features a superhero who takes on a monster of voter apathy.
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A young girl sits in a Philadelphia diner on a windy night when a newspaper blows against the window. Its headline reads: “The future hangs in the balance!”
Inside, the television flickers with static before a monster emerges from the screen, possessing the diner’s customers and convincing them that their votes don’t matter. The girl, a superhero whose greatest power is voting, sets out to break the spell and defeat the voter apathy monster.
That’s the premise of a new animated short film created by a group of young Pennsylvanians, with the goal of encouraging young adults to vote. Sponsored by Vote That Jawn, a Philadelphia organization focused on youth civic engagement, the film debuted on Oct. 14, a few weeks ahead of the midterm election.
Vincent Nguyen, Ayush Yavagal and Tommy Mackey first gathered with their creative team at a coffee shop in August to brainstorm the animation. Nguyen, who led the writing and production, said they wanted the protagonist to “embody Philadelphia.”
“She’s got to be [a] badass, nothing’s going to stop her,” he said.
Voiced by actress Carolina Ravassa, the young girl’s superpower is voting. As the “voter apathy monster” brainwashes the residents of the diner, she takes it upon herself to reverse their mind control. At the end of each fight sequence, she places an “I voted” sticker on the previously mind-controlled diner patrons, each of whom look relieved to have gotten their vote back.
“I think the fact that it’s a superhero doing such a normal thing, makes it seem much more grounded,” Nguyen said. “So we wanted to make it seem like she’s like easily getting past all these obstacles just to get to the ballot, kind of to show how easy it actually is in real life.”
The 2D designs were created by Mackey and Jessica Yi, who took inspiration from Cyberpunk aesthetics, as well as “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and “Cowboy Bebop,” two classic anime shows. Mackey used Jessica’s sketches as a point of reference and the final product was a combination of both of their pieces. No artificial intelligence was used at any point in the production of the animation.
Toward the end of the animation, the young superhero picks up her ultimate weapon, the Liberty Bell, and kills the monster.
“At the end of the day, voter apathy isn’t just [a] monster, it is people who are creating that sort of feeling. So, that’s why we had it come out of the TV to sort of represent voter suppression through the news, this fear that you know your vote isn’t safe,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said that the final frames of the Liberty Bell defeating the voter apathy monster are an “anchoring point” to “look back at it and like pass all the obstacles and look at what started all this conversation.”
The creative team behind the short film hopes that the animation will reach young people who are on the fence when it comes to voting.
“I have a couple friends who are very invested in politics,” Yavagal said. “And I also have friends who don’t know what the Republican Party is.”
He said that the project helped him realize that his vote matters.
“I was one of those people who was like ‘Oh I don’t, I don’t care about voting. Like what’s the point of voting if everyone else is going to do it?’” Yavagal said. “I feel like after this project, I realized that my voice matters.”
The animation intentionally depicts a fictional monster as the villain, as opposed to a young person who is weary about voting. Nguyen said they didn’t want the fight scenes to villainize young people who were disillusioned with voting.
“That’s why we decided to put a smile on their face after they get guidance,” he said.
The group said that bringing the project together was not easy. The team met weekly on Zoom to finalize their ideas. In the two months it took to finish the animation, Nguyen said they spent around “two weeks worth of all-nighters” on the project.
“We did keep missing our deadlines, but we got everything done at the end,” Yavagal said.
“It just made it just made it so much sweeter in the end just because we put in so much hard work and it just came out really good,” Mackey said.
Despite their talent, Nguyen notes that the members of the team behind the animation are not pursuing art majors or working as artists or animators. “This is pure passion from all these guys,” he said.
For them, the message of the animation extends beyond the screen, particularly for young people approaching their first election amid uncertainty about the safety of the voting process. Nguyen said the team wanted to show that, despite those fears and obstacles, casting a ballot is still possible.
“At the end of the project, she got there. She got to put her ballot in the ballot box,” he said.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series on Youth Civic Engagement funded by the William Penn Foundation. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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