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A young girl sits in a Philadelphia diner on a windy night when a newspaper blows against the window. Its headline reads: “The future hangs in the balance!”

Inside, the television flickers with static before a monster emerges from the screen, possessing the diner’s customers and convincing them that their votes don’t matter. The girl, a superhero whose greatest power is voting, sets out to break the spell and defeat the voter apathy monster.

That’s the premise of a new animated short film created by a group of young Pennsylvanians, with the goal of encouraging young adults to vote. Sponsored by Vote That Jawn, a Philadelphia organization focused on youth civic engagement, the film debuted on Oct. 14, a few weeks ahead of the midterm election.

Vincent Nguyen, Ayush Yavagal and Tommy Mackey first gathered with their creative team at a coffee shop in August to brainstorm the animation. Nguyen, who led the writing and production, said they wanted the protagonist to “embody Philadelphia.”

“She’s got to be [a] badass, nothing’s going to stop her,” he said.

Voiced by actress Carolina Ravassa, the young girl’s superpower is voting. As the “voter apathy monster” brainwashes the residents of the diner, she takes it upon herself to reverse their mind control. At the end of each fight sequence, she places an “I voted” sticker on the previously mind-controlled diner patrons, each of whom look relieved to have gotten their vote back.

“I think the fact that it’s a superhero doing such a normal thing, makes it seem much more grounded,” Nguyen said. “So we wanted to make it seem like she’s like easily getting past all these obstacles just to get to the ballot, kind of to show how easy it actually is in real life.”

The 2D designs were created by Mackey and Jessica Yi, who took inspiration from Cyberpunk aesthetics, as well as “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and “Cowboy Bebop,” two classic anime shows. Mackey used Jessica’s sketches as a point of reference and the final product was a combination of both of their pieces. No artificial intelligence was used at any point in the production of the animation.

Toward the end of the animation, the young superhero picks up her ultimate weapon, the Liberty Bell, and kills the monster.

“At the end of the day, voter apathy isn’t just [a] monster, it is people who are creating that sort of feeling. So, that’s why we had it come out of the TV to sort of represent voter suppression through the news, this fear that you know your vote isn’t safe,” Nguyen said.