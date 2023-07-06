Amtrak temporarily suspends service from Philly to New York; NJ Transit also affected

    • July 6, 2023
An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Amtrak has temporarily suspended service from Philadelphia to New York due to overhead power issues. Service is operating on a limited basis from New York to Philadelphia with no substitute transportation available.

The issues are occurring at the Metropark station in Iselin, New Jersey.

Amtrak says, “Crews are working to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible.”

New Jersey Transit is also affected. The Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Trenton and Metropark. NJ Transit says North Jersey Coast Line rail service may experience delays.

Amtrak riders looking for updated information if their trip has been impacted can call 1-800-USA-RAIL. Amtrak says change and cancelation fees will be waived.

Riders can also subscribe to delay alerts by visiting Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts.

“Amtrak regrets any inconvenience,” the transit agency said.

