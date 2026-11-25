American Water to replace 100-year-old water treatment plant near Royersford, Pennsylvania
The new treatment plant will be able to produce millions of gallons more water and will use new treatment techniques.
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Pennsylvania American Water is nearing completion on the construction of a new treatment plant in East Vincent Township, Chester County.
The new “Lock 57” treatment facility will replace the company’s Shady Lane plant, which was constructed in 1918 and is among the oldest American Water facilities in Pennsylvania.
The old system, which serves the Royersford area, can treat and deliver 3 million gallons of water per day, according to company officials. However, demand is reaching 4.5 million gallons per day, the company said, forcing American Water to rely on its neighboring systems.
“This area has just grown by leaps and bounds in the last generation, and the infrastructure here has reached the end of its lifespan and doesn’t meet the demand that the region has,” said John Keleman, the company’s manager of external affairs.
The new plant, which is 10 years in the making, will serve about 50,000 residents in northern Chester County and western Montgomery County. The $143 million treatment facility will produce up to 11 million gallons a day. The plant, which is being funded by ratepayers, is expected to be in service by mid-2027.
The 52,000-square-foot concrete plant facility — filled with large tanks, basins and massive pipes — is a major upgrade from the Shady Lane facility. The more than a century-old building houses equipment that’s so old it can no longer be acquired.
The new facility will use modern treatment techniques like ultraviolate disinfection, and replace chlorine gas with sodium hypochlorite for disinfection. Chlorine gas is highly toxic and stored under pressure, which poses safety risks for staff or nearby neighborhoods if a leak were to occur.
The new plant will also feature a PFAS treatment system, which the company said will help it meet federal regulations to reduce the so-called “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2031.
The facility boasts a lab where staff will measure water quality in real time, and a computer system capable of alerting the company to issues like contamination.
“If you go into the old plant, it’s basically an old barn and everything’s in the same area,” said Justin Brame, senior manager of operations for Southeastern Pennsylvania. “Here, in this facility, for safety purposes, everything’s separated. Each chemical has its own room, its own feed system, its own piping configuration.”
The old plant will eventually be demolished, but it will remain online until the new plant is ready to produce water next year.
“The Shady Lane plant has served this region well for more than 100 years. However, you don’t want to be driving a car that was built in 1926,” Keleman said. “[The new plant] is the infrastructure that will ensure clean, safe, reliable water service for the Royersford and Spring City area well into the future for generations.”
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