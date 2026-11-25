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Pennsylvania American Water is nearing completion on the construction of a new treatment plant in East Vincent Township, Chester County.

The new “Lock 57” treatment facility will replace the company’s Shady Lane plant, which was constructed in 1918 and is among the oldest American Water facilities in Pennsylvania.

The old system, which serves the Royersford area, can treat and deliver 3 million gallons of water per day, according to company officials. However, demand is reaching 4.5 million gallons per day, the company said, forcing American Water to rely on its neighboring systems.

“This area has just grown by leaps and bounds in the last generation, and the infrastructure here has reached the end of its lifespan and doesn’t meet the demand that the region has,” said John Keleman, the company’s manager of external affairs.

The new plant, which is 10 years in the making, will serve about 50,000 residents in northern Chester County and western Montgomery County. The $143 million treatment facility will produce up to 11 million gallons a day. The plant, which is being funded by ratepayers, is expected to be in service by mid-2027.