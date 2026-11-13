Rare nationwide ground stop ordered at airports, including Philadelphia International Airport: FAA

Homeland security secretary says grounding all flights isn’t the same as Sept. 11

“There is no indication — and we had no reason to believe that — as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States,” Mullin said.

“This was a telecommunication outage,” Mullin told reporters outside the White House.

He said details were still emerging, but that the president had been briefed.

Mullin said the immediate priority was ensuring that planes still in the air would be landing safely, but that there was no clear information on how long the stoppage might last.

He also downplayed comparisons to the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001, saying, “This isn’t the same comparison to 9/11. That’s a road I won’t go down.”

Major airlines offering waivers

Major airlines are offering travel advisories and waivers.

Delta has issued a waiver allowing passengers to change their flight at no extra cost for Friday and Saturday.

United has issued a travel alert, and told passengers, “You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences.”

“But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between November 12, 2026 and November 20, 2026. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked,” United added.

United and American Airlines warn passengers about the pause

Both airlines said in statements on X that flights already in the air will continue.

United Airlines said while domestic flights will not depart, “international departures are being managed on a case-by-case basis by the FAA.”

American Airlines said it expects disruptions for the rest of the day.

“It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop,” the airline said.

According to Flightradar24, there were 3,100 airborne aircraft bound for U.S. airports earlier amid the nationwide ground stop. No additional aircraft are taking off at this time. Flights that are currently in the air will be diverted to other airports.

Pilots are trained how to handle losing communications with air traffic controllers

Aviation professor Skip Bailey said the reason they teach them that is so they will be prepared if the radio on their plane malfunctions. He said no one expects air traffic controllers nationwide to lose the ability to communicate.

Pilots are expected to maintain the headings and vectors that controllers gave them before the problem. And then if the outage continues, they revert to following their filed flight plan. Pilots may also be able to communicate with each other over the radio even if they can’t talk to controllers. And airliners have their own radar systems.

“It’s not mass chaos out there. There’s plenty of ways to try to communicate,” said Bailey, who teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s aviation institute. “But not letting anybody take off again obviously is extremely important because we don’t want to put more aircraft into a system that’s already having an issue.”