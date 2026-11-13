Rare nationwide ground stop ordered at airports, including Philadelphia International Airport: FAA
Air Route Traffic Control Centers are responsible for all flights above 18,000 feet. There are 22 of those centers in the U.S.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday for all airlines, including Philadelphia International Airport, due to a communications issue.
Secretary Sean Duffy says the issue is impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which are responsible for all flights above 18,000 feet. There are 22 of those centers in the U.S.
“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped,” FAA officials said.
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”
“Everybody’s safe. There’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying,” Mullin said.
The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026
There is no timeline for restarting flights. Mullin said investigators will look at whether there is any link to the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes. But that system operates out of one location near Washington, D.C., and just sends recommendations to the air traffic control centers.
Pilots who are in the air have flight plans and are prepared to continue with their flight path in case of such an emergency, according to ABC News contributor John Nance.
Canada’s civil air navigation service, NAV Canada, told ABC News it is monitoring the situation with the FAA ground stop, and there is no impact to Canadian systems.
NAV Canada said it “continues to support the safe movement of air traffic within our airspace, including any aircraft that may be diverted.”
Impacts at Philadelphia International Airport
Action News caught up with some travelers at PHL who are making other plans.
“It felt like a movie, honestly. And then when we got out inside the terminal, everybody just sitting there on their phones,” said Cynthia Pecina, who is trying to get to Detroit.
“When they told us they had no idea how long it might be, I was like, OK, I have my cat with me, I definitely can’t sit here like, I don’t have food for him. I don’t have water. So that’s when I gave up,” added Haley Brown, who rebooked her flight for Monday.
Our own Alicia Vitarelli is at LAX and is having trouble getting back to Philadelphia.
“I will tell you that they just got over the intercom and told everyone these flights aren’t going anywhere for the moment, as far as they’re concerned. They’re not going to be rebooking any of today’s flights. They’re just asking people to go ahead and make new reservations for tomorrow,” Vitarelli said.
PHL officials say European flights are taking off because they use a different system. The airport is reminding passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates.
Due to the ongoing airline issues, Amtrak is reporting issues with its website and app, as wel as difficulty reaching a representative.
Homeland security secretary says grounding all flights isn’t the same as Sept. 11
“There is no indication — and we had no reason to believe that — as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States,” Mullin said.
“This was a telecommunication outage,” Mullin told reporters outside the White House.
He said details were still emerging, but that the president had been briefed.
Mullin said the immediate priority was ensuring that planes still in the air would be landing safely, but that there was no clear information on how long the stoppage might last.
He also downplayed comparisons to the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001, saying, “This isn’t the same comparison to 9/11. That’s a road I won’t go down.”
Major airlines offering waivers
Major airlines are offering travel advisories and waivers.
Delta has issued a waiver allowing passengers to change their flight at no extra cost for Friday and Saturday.
United has issued a travel alert, and told passengers, “You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences.”
“But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between November 12, 2026 and November 20, 2026. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked,” United added.
United and American Airlines warn passengers about the pause
Both airlines said in statements on X that flights already in the air will continue.
United Airlines said while domestic flights will not depart, “international departures are being managed on a case-by-case basis by the FAA.”
American Airlines said it expects disruptions for the rest of the day.
“It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop,” the airline said.
According to Flightradar24, there were 3,100 airborne aircraft bound for U.S. airports earlier amid the nationwide ground stop. No additional aircraft are taking off at this time. Flights that are currently in the air will be diverted to other airports.
Pilots are trained how to handle losing communications with air traffic controllers
Aviation professor Skip Bailey said the reason they teach them that is so they will be prepared if the radio on their plane malfunctions. He said no one expects air traffic controllers nationwide to lose the ability to communicate.
Pilots are expected to maintain the headings and vectors that controllers gave them before the problem. And then if the outage continues, they revert to following their filed flight plan. Pilots may also be able to communicate with each other over the radio even if they can’t talk to controllers. And airliners have their own radar systems.
“It’s not mass chaos out there. There’s plenty of ways to try to communicate,” said Bailey, who teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s aviation institute. “But not letting anybody take off again obviously is extremely important because we don’t want to put more aircraft into a system that’s already having an issue.”
When was the last nationwide ground stop?
This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned.
Before that, the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines, and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.
But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.
The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said, except this time on a nationwide scale. It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.
“If you don’t have that ability, whether it’s because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you’ve got to stop airplanes on the ground,” said Arroyo, who is a former United Airlines pilot. “And not put them in the air where you’re going to risk not being able to communicate with them.”
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
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