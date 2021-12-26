After opening gifts Christmas morning, these volunteers went out to give to others
They came from unwrapping their own presents Christmas morning to give to the less fortunate in Center City.
The nonprofit group One Kind Act A Month distributes donated bags and backpacks full of food and essentials to people experiencing homelessness on the fourth Saturday of every month.
This year, for the first time, that Saturday was Christmas Day.
The fact that it was Christmas, and raining, didn’t seem to put a damper on turnout. Dozens of donors and volunteers crowded around organizer Timothy Turner as they prepared to step off with their donations.
Turner has been doing this monthly street giveaway since 2015 and said amidst the economic calamity wrought by the pandemic, it’s never seemed more critical
“Well, it looks like a lot more people are suffering than before because, first, a lot of people aren’t working, as some people had businesses that closed down,” he said.
Turner and the group walked toward Love Park, giving away bags to those who looked like they might need them.
Edward Robinson, whose friends call him Peanut, met the group around 12th Street.
“Sometimes a person don’t know who they are, but when you get somebody that needs you it shows you can be the result of somebody else’s happiness,” he said. “Just be good to yourself because everybody get a day that’s from God to be able to be blessed and bless other people.”
The group left Robinson with some new clothes and prepacked snacks before continuing.
COVID shuttered operations last winter, but Omicron isn’t slowing them down this time around. Organizers said the need is still there.