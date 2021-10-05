Afghan arrivals resume at PHL after three-week pause

More Afghan evacuees are arriving in Philadelphia Tuesday after a three-week pause for public health precautions, the city announced.

Philadelphia International Airport is now the only entry point in the United States accepting Afghan evacuees, with the current groups coming from military bases overseas where they were sent following the initial chaos of the August collapse of the Afghan government.

“We’re proud that the city and so many partners in this effort have banded together to welcome more than 11,000 evacuees through PHL. As a point-of-entry location, we provided support and services after evacuees were cleared by customs,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “Now that we are the only airport in the United States welcoming evacuees, our commitment remains stronger than ever. We will protect the rights and dignity of the Afghan individuals and families arriving in our country.”