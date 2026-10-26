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There’s only one time of year when people can shop for health insurance on Affordable Care Act marketplaces and make changes to their plans, and that’s during the annual open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1.

Coverage purchased during open enrollment will take effect on New Year’s Day or in early 2027.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in the Delaware Valley will be able to review plans on state-based exchanges like Pennie in Pennsylvania and Get Covered NJ in New Jersey, or on the federal exchange at HealthCare.gov for people in Delaware.

As they do, people may see more expensive prices after insurance carriers raised premium rates throughout the region. Still, state insurance leaders are urging people to buy plans.

“Financially, having coverage protects you from high medical costs and medical debt in the event of an accident or illness,” said Devon Trolley, executive director of Pennie. “It also allows you to stay healthy enough to work and continue providing for yourself and your family.”

Who can shop for insurance plans during open enrollment, and what health services are covered?

Nearly all U.S. citizens and some lawfully present immigrants such as refugees and asylees can shop and buy insurance plans through ACA marketplaces, and most are people who cannot get coverage through an employer.

Open enrollment is the only time of year when people can review and make changes to their coverage outside of qualifying life events, which can include loss of a job and employer-sponsored coverage, moving, getting married or divorced, having a child, and a change in immigration status.

Marketplace plans offer coverage for individuals as well as families. Co-pays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs vary by individual plan, but insurance generally covers hospitalizations, prescription drugs, primary care and specialty services, maternity care, mental health and more, as well as health care for preexisting conditions.

Plans must offer vision and dental coverage for children, while some also include those services for adults. If not, adults may be able to buy stand-alone vision and dental plans through the marketplace.