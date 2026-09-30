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Another person in Pennsylvania has died after testing positive for measles as an uncontrolled statewide outbreak of the viral disease infects hundreds of unvaccinated residents.

Pennsylvania’s fifth measles-associated death occurred in an unvaccinated person living in Lancaster County, an epicenter of the ongoing outbreak, state officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health did not release the person’s age or any other identifying details to “protect the privacy of the individual and their family.”

State officials reported the case to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which so far has recognized only two of Pennsylvania’s measles-related fatalities in national surveillance data.