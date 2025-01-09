Nearly 24 million Americans are buying their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act — and there’s still a week to go for open enrollment signups.

“We’ve once again set a new all-time record for marketplace enrollment,” Neera Tanden, Domestic Policy Advisor to President Biden, said on a press call Tuesday. “In fact, every year of the Biden-Harris administration, we’ve set a new all-time record for ACA marketplace enrollment.”

That 24 million is about double the number of people enrolled when President Biden took office four years ago, Tanden noted. After years of turmoil for the Affordable Care Act during the first Trump administration, Biden reversed course with new investments in the marketplaces, and enrollment numbers have shot up.

“Today, more than 300 million Americans have health coverage — that’s a record number,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters on the same press call. According to the latest report from the U.S. Census, 92% of Americans have health insurance.

Enrollment is still open until Jan. 15 (in all states except Idaho) for coverage that starts Feb. 1.

Most Americans get their insurance through their jobs or through a public program like Medicaid or Medicare, but ACA health insurance still has a big impact on the overall percentage of people insured. As enrollment in the marketplaces set new records in the last few years, the number of uninsured Americans dropped dramatically.

This may well be the high watermark for enrollment in these health plans. When president-elect Trump takes office, he could again undermine the law as he did in his first term by not funding it fully. Although “repealing and replacing,” the ACA wasn’t one of Trump’s campaign pledges, he did say during a debate that he had the “concepts of a plan” to replace the 14-year old health law.