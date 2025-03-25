23andMe is filing for bankruptcy. Here’s what it means for your genetic data

This story originally appeared on NPR.



The genetic testing company 23andMe — which allows users to spit in a tube and send away the sample for a detailed DNA analysis — is filing for bankruptcy.

The California biotech firm announced in a statement this week that it had entered the federal bankruptcy process with the goal of finding a buyer to address its ongoing money troubles. Co-founder Anne Wojcicki also has stepped down as CEO, and said in a post on X she hopes to purchase the company herself. The board rejected an offer she made earlier this month, according to a press release.

23andMe has faced financial hardship for years, struggling to overcome the fact that many people who went to the website for a one-time DNA test didn’t become repeat customers. In November, the company laid off more than 200 employees, or roughly 40% of its staff.

The bankruptcy announcement also comes less than two years after 23andMe suffered a massive data breach affecting 6.9 million customer accounts.

The possibility that the company, once valued at $6 billion after it went public in 2021, could be sold has raised concerns about what would happen to the sensitive information of its more than 15 million users.

In its bankruptcy announcement, 23andMe said the data privacy of its customers would be an “important consideration” in any sale. But federal law does little to secure genetic information given over to a private company, two legal experts on data privacy said.

“Often, if there’s so much personal data that a group has, it’s maybe in a hospital setting or a research setting and can be governed by more meaningful safeguards,” said Suzanne Bernstein, counsel at the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center.

“The scale of how much highly sensitive data 23andMe has is unique,” she said.

Is your DNA data protected by law? It depends

For many 23andMe customers, the company holds two sensitive pieces of information: the user-provided saliva sample, and the detailed genetic profile created from it.

In an FAQ about the bankruptcy posted on its website, 23andMe said a new owner would have to abide by “applicable law” governing the use of user data, but data privacy experts say there isn’t much on the books.