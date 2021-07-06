2021 N.J. Hall of Fame inductees include John Nash, Patti Smith, Alexander Hamilton
The New Jersey Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 inductees.
23 Garden State luminaries of arts, sports, business, and public service will be honored virtually this fall.
The best of New Jersey selected this year include Princeton mathematician John Nash, whose struggles with mental illness and brilliance was the basis for the 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind.”
Also honored is Deptford Township’s Patti Smith, known as the punk poet laureate of the New York City rock scene.
Many inductees are being honored posthumously, such as late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who was born in Trenton.
The list also includes Sara Spencer Washington, one of New Jersey’s first Black women millionaires and founder of Apex News and Hair Company in Atlantic City.
There’s also Alexander Hamilton of revolutionary and, more recently, Broadway fame. The founding father was fatally shot in a duel in Weehawken.
The ceremony will be broadcast on My9NJ on Saturday, Oct. 16, Sunday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, as well as on NJ PBS.