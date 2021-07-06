2021 N.J. Hall of Fame inductees include John Nash, Patti Smith, Alexander Hamilton

Many inductees are being honored posthumously, such as late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who was born in Trenton.

The list also includes Sara Spencer Washington, one of New Jersey’s first Black women millionaires and founder of Apex News and Hair Company in Atlantic City.

There’s also Alexander Hamilton of revolutionary and, more recently, Broadway fame. The founding father was fatally shot in a duel in Weehawken.

The ceremony will be broadcast on My9NJ on Saturday, Oct. 16, Sunday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, as well as on NJ PBS.