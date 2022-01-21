Joe Grace, a spokesman for Council President Darrell Clarke, confirmed that a visual map won’t be released before then, arguing that it’s routine for council to circulate only a written proposal.

Pat Christmas, policy director at the good government group Committee of Seventy, has been pushing for a more transparent city redistricting process. This, he said, isn’t what that looks like.

“This process has not been the open, inclusive, accessible process that literally scores of organizations asked for from City Council,” he said. “This process was overseen by the council president, and he clearly decided … it’s not going to be a top priority to make sure [residents have] a chance to weigh in.”

Philadelphians hoping to submit comments and questions in advance of the public hearing, which will be livestreamed, can still get a visual on the proposed map and compare it to the current one via DistrictBuilder, an open-source mapping platform.

Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, who represents the Seventh District, said it wasn’t a particularly contentious negotiation process. Clarke met individually with members about their priorities, and there was little argument, she said. On Thursday, her own district was the only one she’d seen.

“There’s nothing ‘aha,’ or ‘wow’ or any changing of neighborhoods, or really, of representation,” she said. “It was really pretty simple.”

Christmas notes, that was expected — the existing map was relatively uncontroversial. Though minor adjustments were necessary due to population growth, particularly in North Philly’s Latino and Asian communities, there was no need to fundamentally alter any of the district shapes.

But, he added, that likely won’t be the case in ten years.

“We need to talk about how we do this differently, especially when we may be looking at far more dramatic changes that will have to be made, depending on how the city grows over the next ten years.”

What’s changing? What’s staying the same?

The map makes some notable adjustments to district boundaries. For instance the First District, which sprawls along the Delaware River from parts of South Pilly to the Northeast, would get slightly shorter, with Harrowgate being lopped off and added to the Sixth District.

Voters near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and a chunk of Brewerytown would move from the Fifth District to the Third, which covers most of West Philly.

Elsewhere, some of the old map’s more unusual features have been preserved.

For instance, for the last decade there has been a small peninsula that juts eastward from the Fifth District into Fishtown — covering the area where Clarke, who represents the mostly North Philly district, lives.

That peninsula remains mostly intact in the new proposal, as does another carveout that gives the Fifth District a small section around Rittenhouse Square.

“The widely held presumption is that there are plenty of campaign donors around Rittenhouse that are sought after by elected officials,” Christmas noted.

He added, from what he’s heard in the Committee of Seventy’s efforts to solicit public feedback on council maps, “the folks in Center City … would have much rather preferred to have the Fifth District extend all the way down to Lombard Street, actually, because, it’s not intuitive to have [the district] kind of snake around the square.”