Being able to speak both Spanish and English is a valuable skill for students in southern Delaware, where more than 11% of households speak a language other than English, according to the U.S. Census.

Teachers at North Georgetown Elementary School are now encouraging students from Spanish-speaking homes to use their native language at a young age. They say it can set a stronger foundation when they enter pre-K.

To help in that effort, kids under 3 are using a program called “Léemelo,” which translates to “read it to me.” The Léemelo program was added after teachers saw success last year with older students using an after-school program.

“The program we started last year was called ‘Leamos Juntos,’” said Jennifer Nein, the multilingual learner coordinator at NGE. “Leamos Juntos” translates to “let’s read together.”

“That’s the one where our school-age kids and their families come in and we read books with them. That one kind of pushes towards getting our kids to be bilingual and biliterate,” Nein said.